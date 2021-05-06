SABAQ deploys offline version of SELD learning application

KARACHI: SABAQ, in collaboration with the School Education Literacy Department (SELD), UNICEF, and Malala Fund has successfully deployed its offline version of SELD Learning Application in 67 public schools across three districts of Sindh, namely; Badin, Tando Muhammad Khan, and Tando Allah Yar.

Through this model of blended learning using tablets 20, 776 students have access to digital learning for classroom and remedial learning.

The SELD Learning App contains content for pre-primary and primary grade in the form of animated video lessons, stories, flipbooks, and quizzes. The App aims to provide digital lessons for KG-5 during the COVID-19 crisis to students across Sindh and is aligned with Sindh’s curriculum.

Moreover, the App’s interface is available in three languages: English, Urdu, and Sindhi so children with different backgrounds can benefit from it.

Dr. Fouzia Khan, Head of Curriculum Wing, and Additional Director (ECCE) of SELD called the implementation of the project as impressive and further observed that the collaboration has empowered the teachers to become Champions of Change for Sindh education system.

They receive ongoing training and mentorship from our SABAQ team to ensure a smooth execution.

