Agriculture sector top priority of govt: SAPM

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, on Wednesday, said that keeping in view the vital role of agriculture in the development of the country, the agriculture sector is top priority of present government.

Talking to reporters at the National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC), he said that due to hard work of agriculture scientists, there is no deficiency of any food commodity in the country.

The present government is taking various steps for increasing production of different crops including cotton, wheat, sugarcane, rice and minor crops, Cheema said.

Chairman Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) Dr Muhammad Azeem Khan was of the view that the PARC is working on the scientific and technological solutions for addressing the agricultural problems.

The highly efficient agricultural scientists/experts are intensively doing research in the areas of climate-resilient farming systems, technological transformation, and high-value crop production.

The chairman also added that the PARC is putting a special focus on technological transformation of agriculture in Pakistan.

The media team visited the field area where they were introduced to the Aeroponic green houses; NARC HG-1 garlic variety fields; wheat trials, wheat/

AZRC Dera seed production block; NIGAB activities in biotechnology and genomics; Horticultural Research Institute (HRI)’s performance in the areas of fruits and vegetables.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021