ANL 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.87%)
ASL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.32%)
AVN 85.85 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.57%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
DGKC 111.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.73%)
EPCL 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-3.71%)
FCCL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
FFBL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.78%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.31%)
JSCL 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.21%)
KAPCO 40.60 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.07%)
KEL 3.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
MLCF 42.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.83%)
PAEL 30.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.27%)
POWER 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.9%)
PPL 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.78%)
PRL 22.91 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.61%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.57%)
SNGP 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
TRG 166.00 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (1.7%)
UNITY 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.06%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.83%)
BR100 4,833 Increased By ▲ 33.65 (0.7%)
BR30 24,798 Increased By ▲ 104.93 (0.42%)
KSE100 45,150 Increased By ▲ 206.07 (0.46%)
KSE30 18,471 Increased By ▲ 88.2 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,537
10824hr
Pakistan Cases
845,833
419824hr
Sindh
288,680
Punjab
312,522
Balochistan
22,900
Islamabad
77,065
KPK
121,728
Business Recorder Logo
May 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Jul-Apr trade deficit widens by 21.60pc YoY

Tahir Amin Updated 06 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: The country’s trade deficit widened by 21.60 percent to $23.825 billion in July-April 2020-21 compared to $19.593 billion in July-April 2019-20, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

According to trade data, released by the PBS, Pakistan’s exports declined by 7.23 percent on month on month (MoM) basis and stood at $2.194 billion in April 2021 against $2.365 billion in March 2021.

Trade figures shows that the country’s imports remained $44.706 billion in July-April 2020-21, compared to $37.992 billion in July-April 2019-20 registering 17.67 percent growth.

The country’s exports witnessed 13.49 percent growth and remained $20.881 billion in July-April 2020-21, compared to $18.399 billion in July-April 2019-20.

The country’s exports declined by 7.23 percent on MoM basis and stood at $2.194 billion in April 2021 against $2.365 billion in March 2021.

Imports declined by 8.34 percent on MoM basis and remained $5.118 billion in April 2021 against $5.660 billion in March 2021.

The trade deficit narrowed by 9.14 percent on MoM basis and stood at $2.994 billion in April 2021 against $3.295 billion in March 2021.

Pakistan’s trade deficit widened by a massive 33.24 percent on year-on-year basis to $2.994 billion in April 2021 compared to $2.247 billion in April 2020.

Trade figures shows that the country’s exports registered 129.74 percent increase in April 2021 and stood at $2.194 billion compared to $955 million in April 2020.

The country’s imports remained $5.188 billion in April 2021 compared to $3.202 billion in April 2020 registering 62.02 percent growth.

On Sunday, Abdul Razak Dawood, in his tweet said: “Alhamdulliah, Pakistan's exports for April 2021 stood at $2.191 billion, adding that this is the first time since 2011 that our monthly exports have crossed the $2 billion mark for seven consecutive months.”

According to the Commerce Ministry, the export growth of 129 percent over April 2020 cannot be taken into account due to lockdown last year.

Exports for Jul-April 2021 grew by 13 percent to $20.879 billion as compared to $18.408 billion during the same period last year, the ministry stated, while sharing figures with media.

However, according to the PBS exports stood at $2.194 billion in April 2021, while it witnessed 13.49 percent growth and remained $20.881 billion in July-April 2020-21 compared to $18.399 billion in July-April 2019-20.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Trade PBS Pakistan Bureau of Statistics country’s trade

Jul-Apr trade deficit widens by 21.60pc YoY

PM expresses sorrow over death of Kashmiri leader Ashraf Sehrai in IIoJK

India sees record Covid deaths, new cases in 24 hours

Saudi walks diplomatic high wire on Iran, Yemen

US watching Chinese rocket's erratic re-entry: Pentagon

PML-N's Kallu wins Khushab by-poll, defeating PTI candidate with significant margin

Biden says Republicans have lost their way in 'mini-revolution'

WHO's Tedros hails 'historic' US support for vaccine patent waiver

Blinken visits Ukraine to show support after Russia tensions

15 soldiers killed in Niger 'terrorist' attack: govt

Govt seeks easing of conditions

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.