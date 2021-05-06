ANL 34.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
DGKC 110.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.54%)
EPCL 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-3.71%)
FCCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.62%)
FFBL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.78%)
FFL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
HASCOL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
HUBC 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.76%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (5.14%)
JSCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.94%)
KAPCO 40.55 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.94%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.47%)
PAEL 30.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.39%)
PIBTL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
POWER 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.49%)
PPL 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.72%)
PRL 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.23%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
SNGP 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
TRG 165.50 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (1.4%)
UNITY 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.2%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.83%)
BR100 4,832 Increased By ▲ 32.64 (0.68%)
BR30 24,760 Increased By ▲ 67 (0.27%)
KSE100 45,149 Increased By ▲ 205.76 (0.46%)
KSE30 18,471 Increased By ▲ 87.86 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,537
10824hr
Pakistan Cases
845,833
419824hr
Sindh
288,680
Punjab
312,522
Balochistan
22,900
Islamabad
77,065
KPK
121,728
Business Recorder Logo
May 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Saudi Arabia considers barring overseas Hajj pilgrims for second year

Reuters Updated 06 May 2021

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia is considering barring overseas pilgrims from the annual Hajj for the second year running as Covid-19 cases rise globally and worries grow about the emergence of new variants, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Such a move would restrict the pilgrimage to Makkah, a once in a lifetime duty for every able-bodied Muslim who can afford it, to Saudi nationals and residents of the kingdom who were vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 at least months prior to attending.

While discussions about a possible ban have taken place, there has been no final decision on whether to pursue it, they said.

The ban, which is still in place to date, includes people arriving from the United Arab Emirates, Germany, the United States, Britain, South Africa, France, Egypt, Lebanon, India and Pakistan.-

Before the pandemic enforced social distancing globally, some 2.5 million pilgrims used to visit the holiest sites of Islam in Makkah and Madina for the week-long Hajj, and the lesser, year-round Umrah pilgrimage, which altogether earned the kingdom about $12 billion a year, according to official data.

As part of economic reform plans pursued by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom was hoping to raise the number of Umrah and Hajj pilgrims to 15 million and 5 million respectively by 2020, and aimed to double the Umrah number again to 30 million by 2030. It aims to earn 50 billion riyals ($13.32 billion) of revenues from the Hajj alone by 2030.

Saudi Arabia COVID COVID19 Hajj pilgrims overseas Hajj

Saudi Arabia considers barring overseas Hajj pilgrims for second year

PM expresses sorrow over death of Kashmiri leader Ashraf Sehrai in IIoJK

India sees record Covid deaths, new cases in 24 hours

Saudi walks diplomatic high wire on Iran, Yemen

US watching Chinese rocket's erratic re-entry: Pentagon

PML-N's Kallu wins Khushab by-poll, defeating PTI candidate with significant margin

Biden says Republicans have lost their way in 'mini-revolution'

WHO's Tedros hails 'historic' US support for vaccine patent waiver

Blinken visits Ukraine to show support after Russia tensions

15 soldiers killed in Niger 'terrorist' attack: govt

Govt seeks easing of conditions

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.