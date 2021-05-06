ANL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
ASC 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
ASL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
AVN 83.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.88%)
BOP 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
BYCO 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
DGKC 110.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.47%)
EPCL 50.89 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.27%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
FFL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 4.80 (6.47%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.75%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.63%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.51%)
LOTCHEM 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.77%)
MLCF 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
PAEL 31.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.23%)
PIBTL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.39%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.68%)
PPL 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.21%)
PRL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.02%)
PTC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.77%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
SNGP 38.59 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.29%)
TRG 163.22 Decreased By ▼ -5.12 (-3.04%)
UNITY 34.93 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.36%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,799 Increased By ▲ 39.91 (0.84%)
BR30 24,693 Increased By ▲ 286.81 (1.18%)
KSE100 44,944 Increased By ▲ 380.02 (0.85%)
KSE30 18,383 Increased By ▲ 122.64 (0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,429
11924hr
Pakistan Cases
841,636
411324hr
Sindh
287,643
Punjab
310,616
Balochistan
22,776
Islamabad
76,696
KPK
121,099
Business Recorder Logo
May 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Banks, pharma lift Indian shares

Reuters 06 May 2021

BENGALURU: Financial and healthcare stocks pushed Indian shares higher on Wednesday after the central bank announced measures to help the sectors tide over a ferocious coronavirus wave in the country.

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das announced relief to individual borrowers and small businesses by including one-time debt restructuring for loans, and unveiled a special liquidity window of up to 500 billion rupees ($6.76 billion) for banks to lend to the healthcare sector.

On Wednesday, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.84% higher at 14,617.85, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex advanced 0.88% to 48,677.55.

The Nifty Bank Index rose 1.59%, while the Nifty PSU Bank Index, which tracks state-run banks, gained 1.47%.

Pharmaceutical stocks got the biggest boost from the RBI’s measures, with the Nifty Pharma index closing 4.12% higher.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries jumped 5.9% and was the biggest percentage gainer on the benchmark Nifty 50. India’s benchmark 10-year bond yield saw a low of 5.9602% during the RBI governor’s address and ended down 3 bps on day at 5.98%, while the rupee was slightly weaker at 73.91 against the dollar.

Indian shares stocks banks healthcare

Banks, pharma lift Indian shares

Govt hints at taking over KE

Payment to 35 IPPs approved by ECC

Punjab to undergo complete lockdown from 8th

EU puts up guard to Chinese firms, cools on trade deal

China will be urged to fund liability from CPEC ‘dry powder’

Govt yet to comply with some commitments

4 FC soldiers martyred in Zhob cross-border attack

Taliban capture northern Afghan district

Missions asked to shun complacency: PM for greater expat facilitation

Pak-Saudi cooperation to have positive impact on regional peace: COAS

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.