ANL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
ASC 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
ASL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
AVN 83.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.88%)
BOP 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
BYCO 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
DGKC 110.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.47%)
EPCL 50.89 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.27%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
FFL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 4.80 (6.47%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.75%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.63%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.51%)
LOTCHEM 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.77%)
MLCF 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
PAEL 31.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.23%)
PIBTL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.39%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.68%)
PPL 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.21%)
PRL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.02%)
PTC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.77%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
SNGP 38.59 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.29%)
TRG 163.22 Decreased By ▼ -5.12 (-3.04%)
UNITY 34.93 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.36%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,799 Increased By ▲ 39.91 (0.84%)
BR30 24,693 Increased By ▲ 286.81 (1.18%)
KSE100 44,944 Increased By ▲ 380.02 (0.85%)
KSE30 18,383 Increased By ▲ 122.64 (0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,429
11924hr
Pakistan Cases
841,636
411324hr
Sindh
287,643
Punjab
310,616
Balochistan
22,776
Islamabad
76,696
KPK
121,099
Business Recorder Logo
May 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘80pc alternative medicine makers do not have testing labs’

Recorder Report 06 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: There are currently more than 500 alternative medicine manufacturers of which almost 80 percent of the setups do not have testing laboratories.

And if any at all, they have been non-functional due to lack of technical stuff, according to a survey.

After the enactment of the DRAP Act, 2012, for the first time in the history of Pakistan nutraceuticals and alternative medicines were brought under the ambit of drug laws.

In this regard, Alternative Medicines and Health Products (Enlistment) Rules, 2014 was notified and the process of enlistment of nutraceuticals and alternative medicine was started.

According to Enlistment rules, the manufacturer is responsible for quality, safety, and efficacy of the product.

In accordance with this, the DRAP has issued a letter on 27th October 2020 in which instructions to manufacturers of Alternative Medicine regarding the submission of their testing procedure in Drug Testing Laboratories have been given to analyse the quality of Alternative Medicines.

Since the 18th amendment, quality control check has been declared to be the responsibility of the provincial governments.

And yet, none of the provincial governments have made any efforts on ensuring the quality of products.

Medicines prescribed under the name of health boosters of substandard quality to patients are a serious harm to their health.

It is a fact that these medicines containing vitamin, mineral and amino acids require special equipment such as atomic absorption spectrophotometers and the HPLCs and by showing their presence in the factory premises, the said factory was enlisted for manufacture. Now, if the factory is not performing tests on ready for use bulk and on final product, the quality and quantity of the ingredient is not determined.

Absence of ingredient in the final product can lead to false hope given to the patients that they are taking the right nutritional supplement, whereas, improper mixing and over addition or unnecessary addition of some contaminants may lead to the damage to the patient’s organs such as liver and kidney.

In either case, the violation of the enlistment criteria is breached and the firm is liable to be prosecuted under prescribed rules, an expert told Business Recorder.

As prescribed by the Drug Act, 1976, those units manufacturing Alternative Medicine/pharmaceutical products not having functional laboratories must have their registration cancelled.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

DRAP laboratories drug alternative medicine testing labs

‘80pc alternative medicine makers do not have testing labs’

Govt hints at taking over KE

Payment to 35 IPPs approved by ECC

Punjab to undergo complete lockdown from 8th

EU puts up guard to Chinese firms, cools on trade deal

China will be urged to fund liability from CPEC ‘dry powder’

Govt yet to comply with some commitments

4 FC soldiers martyred in Zhob cross-border attack

Taliban capture northern Afghan district

Missions asked to shun complacency: PM for greater expat facilitation

Pak-Saudi cooperation to have positive impact on regional peace: COAS

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.