LME official prices
06 May 2021
LONDON: The following were Tuesday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 1896.00 2434.50 9961.00 2165.00 17861.00 32397.00 2959.50 2231.50
Cash Seller
& Settlement 1896.00 2434.50 9961.00 2165.00 17861.00 32397.00 2959.50 2231.50
3-months Buyer 1890.00 2428.00 9958.50 2179.50 17885.00 29004.00 2970.50 2225.00
3-months Seller 1890.00 2428.00 9958.50 2179.50 17885.00 29004.00 2970.50 2225.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 26579.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 26579.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
