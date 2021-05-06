ANL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
ASC 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
ASL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
AVN 83.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.88%)
BOP 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
BYCO 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
DGKC 110.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.47%)
EPCL 50.89 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.27%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
FFL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 4.80 (6.47%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.75%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.63%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.51%)
LOTCHEM 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.77%)
MLCF 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
PAEL 31.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.23%)
PIBTL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.39%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.68%)
PPL 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.21%)
PRL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.02%)
PTC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.77%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
SNGP 38.59 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.29%)
TRG 163.22 Decreased By ▼ -5.12 (-3.04%)
UNITY 34.93 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.36%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,799 Increased By ▲ 39.91 (0.84%)
BR30 24,693 Increased By ▲ 286.81 (1.18%)
KSE100 44,944 Increased By ▲ 380.02 (0.85%)
KSE30 18,383 Increased By ▲ 122.64 (0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,429
11924hr
Pakistan Cases
841,636
411324hr
Sindh
287,643
Punjab
310,616
Balochistan
22,776
Islamabad
76,696
KPK
121,099
THE RUPEE: More gains

BR Research 06 May 2021

KARACHI: On Wednesday, PKR continued its gains against USD in both interbank and open markets going well below 154. It also went up against other major currencies in open market.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 20 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 153 and 153.10 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 20 paisas for both buying and selling over yesterday’s rates closing at 153.10 and 153.60 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR gained one rupee for both buying and selling closing at 182 and 183.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR gained 25 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 41.35 and 41.65 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR gained 20 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 40.35 and 40.65 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 153.10
Open Offer     Rs 153.60
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Wednesday 

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 153.00
Offer Rate     Rs 153.10
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee maintained its upward journey for the third consecutive day against the US dollar in the local currency market on Wednesday.

Following a slight decrease in the buyers’ interest, the dollar marginally declined its worth as it closed for buying and selling at Rs 153.20 and Rs 154.50 against the opening trend of Rs 153.30 and Rs 154.60 respectively, local currency dealers said.

In addition, the rupee showed strength as it appreciated its worth against the pound sterling. The pound’s buying and selling rates slid from Tuesday’s closing of Rs 212.00 and Rs 213.50 to Rs 211.50 and Rs 213.00 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 20 paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Wednesday.

The dollar opened at Rs154.10(buying) and Rs 154.20(selling) against last rate of Rs153.90(buying) and Rs 154(selling).

It closed at Rs154.10(buying) and Rs 154.20(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold remained Rs. 99,700 (selling) and Rs 99,500(buying) in the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

