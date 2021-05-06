THE RUPEE: More gains

KARACHI: On Wednesday, PKR continued its gains against USD in both interbank and open markets going well below 154. It also went up against other major currencies in open market.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 20 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 153 and 153.10 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 20 paisas for both buying and selling over yesterday’s rates closing at 153.10 and 153.60 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR gained one rupee for both buying and selling closing at 182 and 183.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR gained 25 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 41.35 and 41.65 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR gained 20 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 40.35 and 40.65 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 153.10 Open Offer Rs 153.60 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Wednesday

======================== Bid Rate Rs 153.00 Offer Rate Rs 153.10 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee maintained its upward journey for the third consecutive day against the US dollar in the local currency market on Wednesday.

Following a slight decrease in the buyers’ interest, the dollar marginally declined its worth as it closed for buying and selling at Rs 153.20 and Rs 154.50 against the opening trend of Rs 153.30 and Rs 154.60 respectively, local currency dealers said.

In addition, the rupee showed strength as it appreciated its worth against the pound sterling. The pound’s buying and selling rates slid from Tuesday’s closing of Rs 212.00 and Rs 213.50 to Rs 211.50 and Rs 213.00 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 20 paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Wednesday.

The dollar opened at Rs154.10(buying) and Rs 154.20(selling) against last rate of Rs153.90(buying) and Rs 154(selling).

It closed at Rs154.10(buying) and Rs 154.20(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold remained Rs. 99,700 (selling) and Rs 99,500(buying) in the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021