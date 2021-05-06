Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
06 May 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (May 5, 2021).
=============================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=============================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
=============================================================================
Sherman Sec. Gul Ahmed Textile 2,000 47.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 47.50
Alfalah Sec. Indus Motor 31,230 1,120.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 31,230 1,120.00
AKD Sec. Mari Petroleum Co. 10,000 1,505.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 1,505.00
BMA Capital Pakistan Petroleum 486,600 83.35
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 486,600 83.35
Ismail Iqbal Sec. Panthers Tyres Ltd 451 60.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 451 60.00
Sherman Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 25,000 165.45
A B M Securities TRG Pakistan Ltd. 400 159.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,400 165.36
Trust Securities Trust Sec.Brokerage 1,900,000 7.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,900,000 7.00
MRA Sec. Unity Foods Limited 50 36.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50 36.00
=============================================================================
Total Turnover 2,455,731
=============================================================================
