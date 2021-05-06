KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (May 5, 2021).

============================================================================= CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ============================================================================= Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ============================================================================= Sherman Sec. Gul Ahmed Textile 2,000 47.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 47.50 Alfalah Sec. Indus Motor 31,230 1,120.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 31,230 1,120.00 AKD Sec. Mari Petroleum Co. 10,000 1,505.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 1,505.00 BMA Capital Pakistan Petroleum 486,600 83.35 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 486,600 83.35 Ismail Iqbal Sec. Panthers Tyres Ltd 451 60.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 451 60.00 Sherman Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 25,000 165.45 A B M Securities TRG Pakistan Ltd. 400 159.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,400 165.36 Trust Securities Trust Sec.Brokerage 1,900,000 7.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,900,000 7.00 MRA Sec. Unity Foods Limited 50 36.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50 36.00 ============================================================================= Total Turnover 2,455,731 =============================================================================

