06 May 2021
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Right Despatched/
Credit on
==============================================================================================
Waves Singer Pakistan Limited 2021 50% Righ Share 05.05.2021
Glaxosmithkline consumer
Healthcare Pakistan Limited 31.12.2020 50% FinalCash Dividend 04.05.2021
Engro Corporation Limited 31.12.2020 20% FinalCash Dividend 05.05.2021
Sanofi Aventis
Pakistan Limited 31.12.2020 200% FinalCash Dividend 05.05.2021
==============================================================================================
