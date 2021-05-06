ANL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
ASC 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
ASL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
AVN 83.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.88%)
BOP 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
BYCO 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
DGKC 110.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.47%)
EPCL 50.89 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.27%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
FFL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 4.80 (6.47%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.75%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.63%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.51%)
LOTCHEM 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.77%)
MLCF 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
PAEL 31.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.23%)
PIBTL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.39%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.68%)
PPL 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.21%)
PRL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.02%)
PTC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.77%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
SNGP 38.59 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.29%)
TRG 163.22 Decreased By ▼ -5.12 (-3.04%)
UNITY 34.93 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.36%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,799 Increased By ▲ 39.91 (0.84%)
BR30 24,693 Increased By ▲ 286.81 (1.18%)
KSE100 44,944 Increased By ▲ 380.02 (0.85%)
KSE30 18,383 Increased By ▲ 122.64 (0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,429
11924hr
Pakistan Cases
841,636
411324hr
Sindh
287,643
Punjab
310,616
Balochistan
22,776
Islamabad
76,696
KPK
121,099
Business Recorder Logo
May 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 06 May 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

===================================================================================================
                                                             Dividend     BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure            Bonus/         Date              EOGM
                                   From          To           Right       Ex-Price
===================================================================================================
Amreli Steels Limited #         27-04-2021    06-05-2021                                 06-05-2021
Roshan Packages Limited #       30-04-2021    06-05-2021                                 06-05-2021
Burshane LPG (Pakistan)
Limited                         01-05-2021    07-05-2021       NIL                       07-05-2021
Dolmen City REIT                01-05-2021    07-05-2021   3.3% (iii)     29-04-2021
Highnoon Laboratories Ltd       26-04-2021    08-05-2021    150% (F),     22-04-2021     27-04-2021
                                                              10% B
Mari Petroleum
Company Limited                 03-05-2021    09-05-2021    600% (ii)     29-04-2021
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Limited                 04-05-2021    10-05-2021    1500% (i)     30-04-2021
Murree Brewery
Company Limited                 04-05-2021    10-05-2021    50% (iii)     30-04-2021
Dandot Cement
Company Limited #               04-05-2021    11-05-2021                                 11-05-2021
Ravi Textile Mills Limited #    05-05-2021    11-05-2021                                 11-05-2021
Bestway Cement Limited          07-05-2021    13-05-2021    40% (iii)     05-05-2021
Allied Bank Limited             07-05-2021    13-05-2021     20% (i)      05-05-2021
Ghani Glass Limited             10-05-2021    17-05-2021    20% (ii)      05-05-2021
Kohinoor Energy Limited         11-05-2021    18-05-2021    40% (ii)      05-05-2021
Habib Bank Limited              12-05-2021    18-05-2021    17.5% (i)     05-05-2021
EFU Life Assurance Limited      12-05-2021    18-05-2021     15% (i)      05-05-2021
===================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at Premium of Rs.10/- per Ordinary share *

Book Closure for entitlement of Acquisition of Shares **

Preference Right Shares ***

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Govt hints at taking over KE

Payment to 35 IPPs approved by ECC

Punjab to undergo complete lockdown from 8th

EU puts up guard to Chinese firms, cools on trade deal

China will be urged to fund liability from CPEC ‘dry powder’

Govt yet to comply with some commitments

4 FC soldiers martyred in Zhob cross-border attack

Taliban capture northern Afghan district

Missions asked to shun complacency: PM for greater expat facilitation

Pak-Saudi cooperation to have positive impact on regional peace: COAS

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.