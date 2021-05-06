Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
06 May 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (May 5, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.06450 0.07400 0.08900 0.05775
Libor 1 Week 0.08075 0.08650 0.12163 0.07775
Libor 1 Month 0.10838 0.11025 0.24725 0.10300
Libor 2 Month 0.14725 0.14550 0.41338 0.13150
Libor 3 Month 0.17538 0.17713 0.47400 0.17288
Libor 6 Month 0.20663 0.21425 0.70013 0.18950
Libor 1 Year 0.28288 0.28263 0.83125 0.27588
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
