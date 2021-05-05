ANL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
ASC 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
ASL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
AVN 83.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.88%)
BOP 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
BYCO 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
DGKC 110.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.47%)
EPCL 50.89 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.27%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
FFL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 4.80 (6.47%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.75%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.63%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.51%)
LOTCHEM 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.77%)
MLCF 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
PAEL 31.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.23%)
PIBTL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.39%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.68%)
PPL 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.21%)
PRL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.02%)
PTC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.77%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
SNGP 38.59 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.29%)
TRG 163.22 Decreased By ▼ -5.12 (-3.04%)
UNITY 34.93 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.36%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,799 Increased By ▲ 39.91 (0.84%)
BR30 24,693 Increased By ▲ 286.81 (1.18%)
KSE100 44,944 Increased By ▲ 380.02 (0.85%)
KSE30 18,383 Increased By ▲ 122.64 (0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,429
11924hr
Pakistan Cases
841,636
411324hr
Sindh
287,643
Punjab
310,616
Balochistan
22,776
Islamabad
76,696
KPK
121,099
Business Recorder Logo
May 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

PM Imran Khan addresses Pakistani envoys after probe launched against envoy to KSA

Syed Ahmed 05 May 2021

A day after the Pakistani Ambassador to Saudi Arabia was called back, Prime Minister Imran Khan had a word with Pakistani ambassadors stationed across the globe.

The Foreign Office said in a statement that foreign embassies, high commissions, and consulates have been directed to extend maximum facilitation within their respective jurisdictions.

“In this regard, Pakistan’s missions all across the world have standing instructions to extend maximum facilitation to the Pakistani community in their respective jurisdictions.”

The Pakistani Ambassador to Riyadh, Raja Ali Ejaz, and his staff were called back over the mistreatment of the Pakistani expat community by the envoy's staff. PM Imran Khan lamented on the mistreatment of overseas Pakistanis saying;

“Overseas Pakistanis are precious assets of the country.”

He revealed that several complaints against the embassy staff in Saudi Arabia were received via the Citizens Portal.

“The feedback provided by Pakistani ex-pats living in Saudi Arabia was shocking, it said, adding that an indifferent attitude towards the expat community is “unforgivable.”

The premier schooled the embassy staff for not doing their job, facilitating Pakistani citizens abroad. “The job of embassies is to serve their citizens,” said the PM.

On the directives of PM Khan, a high-powered inquiry committee is carrying out an inquiry into the matter.

Note that after Raja Ali Ejaz’s removal from the position, Lieutenant General (R) Bilal Akbar was appointed Pakistan’s envoy to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri made the announcement in a statement. The MoFA spokesperson stated that the Pakistani community residing in KSA had reservations against the officials recalled from their posts. Adding that there will be zero tolerance for any lapse in service delivery.

“The Government of Pakistan attaches high importance to the welfare of overseas Pakistanis. Overseas Pakistanis are our greatest asset. Their role in national development is indispensable,” said Zahid Hafeez.

Saudi Arabia KSA Ambassador of Saudi Arabia raja ali ejaz Pakistani expats Retired General Bilal Akbar

PM Imran Khan addresses Pakistani envoys after probe launched against envoy to KSA

Four FC personnel martyred, six injured in cross-border attack in Zhob

SC directs govt to fix price of oxygen cylinders in two days

Pakistan administers more than 0.2 million COVID-19 shots in one day, setting a new record

G7 talks vaccines after pleas to help poor

Pfizer expands production as quarterly earnings surge to $3.5 billion

Taliban could undo Afghan women's advances: US report

US interest rates may have to rise if economy heats up: Yellen

Voting begins for PP-84 by-poll in Khushab

Govt sharpens focus on agri sector

AGP asks FBR to revise duty drawback rates

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters