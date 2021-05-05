PM Imran Khan addresses Pakistani envoys after probe launched against envoy to KSA

A day after the Pakistani Ambassador to Saudi Arabia was called back, Prime Minister Imran Khan had a word with Pakistani ambassadors stationed across the globe.

The Foreign Office said in a statement that foreign embassies, high commissions, and consulates have been directed to extend maximum facilitation within their respective jurisdictions.

“In this regard, Pakistan’s missions all across the world have standing instructions to extend maximum facilitation to the Pakistani community in their respective jurisdictions.”

The Pakistani Ambassador to Riyadh, Raja Ali Ejaz, and his staff were called back over the mistreatment of the Pakistani expat community by the envoy's staff. PM Imran Khan lamented on the mistreatment of overseas Pakistanis saying;

“Overseas Pakistanis are precious assets of the country.”

He revealed that several complaints against the embassy staff in Saudi Arabia were received via the Citizens Portal.

“The feedback provided by Pakistani ex-pats living in Saudi Arabia was shocking, it said, adding that an indifferent attitude towards the expat community is “unforgivable.”

The premier schooled the embassy staff for not doing their job, facilitating Pakistani citizens abroad. “The job of embassies is to serve their citizens,” said the PM.

On the directives of PM Khan, a high-powered inquiry committee is carrying out an inquiry into the matter.

Note that after Raja Ali Ejaz’s removal from the position, Lieutenant General (R) Bilal Akbar was appointed Pakistan’s envoy to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri made the announcement in a statement. The MoFA spokesperson stated that the Pakistani community residing in KSA had reservations against the officials recalled from their posts. Adding that there will be zero tolerance for any lapse in service delivery.

“The Government of Pakistan attaches high importance to the welfare of overseas Pakistanis. Overseas Pakistanis are our greatest asset. Their role in national development is indispensable,” said Zahid Hafeez.