ANL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
ASC 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
ASL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
AVN 83.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.88%)
BOP 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
BYCO 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
DGKC 110.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.47%)
EPCL 50.89 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.27%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
FFL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 4.80 (6.47%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.75%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.63%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.51%)
LOTCHEM 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.77%)
MLCF 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
PAEL 31.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.23%)
PIBTL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.39%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.68%)
PPL 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.21%)
PRL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.02%)
PTC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.77%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
SNGP 38.59 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.29%)
TRG 163.22 Decreased By ▼ -5.12 (-3.04%)
UNITY 34.93 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.36%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,799 Increased By ▲ 39.91 (0.84%)
BR30 24,693 Increased By ▲ 286.81 (1.18%)
KSE100 44,944 Increased By ▲ 380.02 (0.85%)
KSE30 18,383 Increased By ▲ 122.64 (0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,429
11924hr
Pakistan Cases
841,636
411324hr
Sindh
287,643
Punjab
310,616
Balochistan
22,776
Islamabad
76,696
KPK
121,099
Dollar hits two-week high in wake of rates talk

Reuters 05 May 2021

LONDON: The dollar hit its highest in over two weeks on Wednesday, extending a rally as chatter about the possibility of higher US interest rates and a sell-off in tech stocks soured risk sentiment to the benefit of the safe-haven currency.

The dollar's bounce on Tuesday put pressure on the euro, which dropped once again below the $1.20 mark on Wednesday, hitting its lowest against the buck in over two weeks.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of peer currencies, rose as high as 91.436, its highest since April 19.

The bounce was partly sparked by comments from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that rate hikes may be needed to stop the economy overheating.

Yellen later downplayed their importance, but even the slightest mention of US tightening has an outsized impact in markets that have become so dependent on monetary stimulus.

The effect was apparent in large-cap tech stocks, which suffered hefty losses overnight, dragging the Nasdaq down 1.88%.

"The markets may be tempted to do some 'yellen and screaming' after last night's episode, following the apparent hawkish comments by the US Treasury secretary and the subsequent backtracking," said Valentin Marinov, head of G10 FX research at Credit Agricole.

"All that said, the comments do highlight that there is now an ongoing debate among the US officials about the need to curb the Fed's ultra-aggressive monetary stimulus."

So far, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has argued the labour market is still far short of where it needs to be to start talking of tapering asset buying.

That position could be tested on Friday should the April payrolls report be as strong as some are suggesting. The median forecast is for a rise of 978,000, but estimates stretch as high as 2.1 million.

Three more Fed officials are speaking later on Wednesday providing the opportunity for further market-moving comments.

On the data calendar, traders will look to the ADP payroll numbers that precedes Friday's jobs numbers, and the ISM services index for April, both due later in the US trading session.

"Two strong releases may cast further doubt on the ability of the Fed to hang on to its dovishness and could help the dollar stay supported today," said Francesco Pesole, G10 FX strategist at ING in a note.

"Low-yielders may be the main underperformer if the dollar inches higher, while activity currencies may still benefit from the supported reflationary story and some evidence of vaccination rollout gathering more pace in key regions of the world."

Trading was limited in Asia with Japan and China on holiday, but the New Zealand dollar blipped over half a percent higher to $0.7192 on the back of stronger than expected jobs data. The Australian dollar also ticked higher, up 0.3% to $0.7736.

The US dollar last traded flat to the yen at 109.29 and again needs to break resistance at 109.61 to encourage more speculative bids.

Sterling traded 0.24% higher at $1.3918 a day ahead of the Bank of England meeting, where it is expected by some to announce a tapering of its bond-buying programme.

