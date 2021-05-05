ANL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
Pakistan

Pakistan earns $ 389mn by exporting transport services in 8 months

  • This shows decrease of 29.26 percent as compared to US $551.070 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year (2019-20).
APP 05 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan earned US $ 389.834 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the eight months of financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period last year.

This shows decrease of 29.26 percent as compared to US $551.070 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year (2019-20), Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the exports of sea transport services however witnessed increased of 34.90 percent, by going up from US $ 40.400 million last year to US $ 54.500 million during the period under review.

Among the sea transport services, the exports of freight services increased by 61.28 percent from US $17.690 million last year to US $ 28.530 million whereas the exports of other sea transport services also rose by 14.35 percent from US $ 22.710 million to US $ 25.970 million current year, the PBS data revealed.

The exports of air transport however witnessed decrease of 34.01 percent by going down from US $ 478.190 million last year to US $ 315.554 million during July-February (2020-21).

Among the air transport services, the exports of passengers services decreased by 35.59 percent, from US $ 315.660 million to US $ 203.320 million, whereas the exports of freight services rose by 33.93 percent, from US $ 16.740 million to US $ 22.420 million, in addition the export of other air transport services decreased by 38.39 percent from US $ 145.790 million to US $ 89.814 million.

Meanwhile, the exports of road transport services during the period under review witnessed a decline of 50.98 percent by going down from US $ 26.440 million to US $ 12.960 million during this year, it added.

Among the road transport services, the exports of freight services decreased by 63.65 percent, from US $ 26.440 million to US $ 9.610 million during the fiscal year under review, while the export of postal and courier services however witnessed increase of 12.91 percent, from US $ 6.040 million to US $ 6.820 million, the data revealed.

