Hot, humid weather likely to persist in Karachi

KARACHI: The Meteorological department on Wednesday has forecast hot and humid weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures were expected to remain between 26 to 28 degree centigrade and 36 to 38 degree centigrade, respectively with 70 to 80 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot to very hot and dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, dust-thunderstorm/rain was expected at isolated places in Jacobabad, Kashmore and Qambar Shahdadkot districts.