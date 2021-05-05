Sheikh Rashid condemns terrorist attack on FC soldiers in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday condemned the attack on Frontier Corps (FC) personnel in Zhob, Balochistan and expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of four soldiers.

In a statement, the minister said that anti-Pakistan elements cannot demoralize us and fencing along Pakistan-Afghanistan border will be completed at all costs.

Four FC personnel embraced martyrdom and six others suffered injuries in a cross-border attack from Afghanistan.

The terrorists from Afghanistan opened fire at the FC personnel who, at the time, were busy in fencing the Pakistan-Afghanistan border area.