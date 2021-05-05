ANL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
Uber is developing an exclusive EV for ride hailing services

  • Uber has teamed up with Arrival, a small startup based in Britain, to develop a dedicated Electric Vehicle (EV) for ride-hailing services.
  • The companies are hopeful that the concept car will go into production by 2023.
Syed Ahmed Updated 05 May 2021

The developed economies are swiftly moving towards eco-friendly mobility, and therefore, automobile companies around the world have been shifting to Electric Vehicles (EVs). Now, even commercial taxi services are introducing EV services for users.

Recently, China became the first country to introduce EV taxis with tech giant Baidu launching Apollo robotaxi service in Beijing.

And now, international ride-hailing service, Uber has teamed up with Arrival, a small startup based in Britain, to develop a dedicated Electric Vehicle (EV) for ride-hailing services. According to Arrival, the cars will go into production by 2023.

The British startup maintained that these cheap EVs will not only be exclusive to Uber but will be available to be bought and used by other ride-hailing companies around the world. The company also shared a few renders of the EV’s interior to give car enthusiasts and sneak peek.

The companies stated that the interior of the vehicle will be designed in such a way that drivers could stay fresh and relax for maximum time. Both Uber and Arrival are seeking drivers’ opinions to optimize it for everyday use. With their input, the design will be finalized by the end of this year. The new EVs shall be able to carry 5 passengers with ease.

The companies also aim to reduce the carbon footprint in the environment, preserving natural resources, as well as offering convenience to both the service providers and users. Its arrival in 2023 could mean wonderful things for the transport sector around the world

