ANL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
ASC 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
ASL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
AVN 83.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.88%)
BOP 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
BYCO 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
DGKC 110.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.47%)
EPCL 50.89 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.27%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
FFL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 4.80 (6.47%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.75%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.63%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.51%)
LOTCHEM 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.77%)
MLCF 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
PAEL 31.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.23%)
PIBTL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.39%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.68%)
PPL 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.21%)
PRL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.02%)
PTC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.77%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
SNGP 38.59 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.29%)
TRG 163.22 Decreased By ▼ -5.12 (-3.04%)
UNITY 34.93 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.36%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,799 Increased By ▲ 39.91 (0.84%)
BR30 24,693 Increased By ▲ 286.81 (1.18%)
KSE100 44,944 Increased By ▲ 380.02 (0.85%)
KSE30 18,383 Increased By ▲ 122.64 (0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,429
11924hr
Pakistan Cases
841,636
411324hr
Sindh
287,643
Punjab
310,616
Balochistan
22,776
Islamabad
76,696
KPK
121,099
Business Recorder Logo
May 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

APTMA chief rejects Eid-ul Fitr holidays, 10-day closure to result in $800mn losses

  • He warned that the country cannot afford such extended holidays as this will result in giving losses of up to billions of rupees to the national executive and terribly affect business activities particularly the exports.
Ali Ahmed 05 May 2021

The Patron in chief of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Gohar Ejaz has rejected the government decision for the Eid ul Fitr holidays from 10 to 16 May 2021.

“With the 10-day closure of public offices and banks from 8th-17th May, we will lose $800 million of production and exports,” said Gohar in a tweet post.

Expressing his concerns the textile business owner in a statement said that this will bring the whole country practically shut down for 10 days from Saturday 8th May to Monday 17th May 2021.

“Shutting down the country for 10 consecutive days is unacceptable as it would create a lot of glitches for the economy, Industries, particularly the exporters who will not be able to dispatch the shipment suffered due to the complete closure of banks, ports, customs, and all other departments during excessive holidays.”

He warned that the country cannot afford such extended holidays as this will result in giving losses of up to billions of rupees to the national executive and terribly affect business activities particularly the exports. “Simultaneously, it will badly affect and deprive the daily wage earners of the country of their desperately needed earnings for continuous 10 days. Workers will find it impossible to feed their families creating a social disaster.”

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has announced six-day Eid holidays (May 10-15) in the country with a view to containing Covid-19. "Announcement of Eid Holidays from 10-15 May 2021 with the clear intention of reducing national mobility," the statement from the NCOC said.

The NCOC also announced comprehensive guidelines by the name of "Stay Home-Stay Safe Eid-ul-Fitr-2021 from 8-16 May 2021". The NCOC has also imposed a ban on chand raat (on the eve of Eid) bazaars, including mehendi, jewellery, and clothing stalls from 8-16 May.

NCOC Exports APTMA textiles Eid ul Fitr Gohar Ejaz NCOC issues guidelines holidays

APTMA chief rejects Eid-ul Fitr holidays, 10-day closure to result in $800mn losses

Pakistan administers more than 0.2 million COVID-19 shots in one day, setting a new record

G7 talks vaccines after pleas to help poor

Pfizer expands production as quarterly earnings surge to $3.5 billion

Taliban could undo Afghan women's advances: US report

US interest rates may have to rise if economy heats up: Yellen

Voting begins for PP-84 by-poll in Khushab

Govt sharpens focus on agri sector

AGP asks FBR to revise duty drawback rates

Oxygen gas, cylinders: Ministry seeks waiver of taxes, duties for another 6 months

Tarin interacts with provinces ahead of budget

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters