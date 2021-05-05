ANL 33.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.25%)
ASC 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
ASL 22.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
AVN 83.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.84%)
BOP 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
BYCO 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
DGKC 111.00 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.2%)
EPCL 50.98 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.45%)
FCCL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
FFL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
HASCOL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
HUBC 78.80 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (6.2%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
JSCL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.3%)
KAPCO 39.13 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.95%)
KEL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.06%)
LOTCHEM 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
MLCF 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
PAEL 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.97%)
PIBTL 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.72%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.68%)
PPL 83.15 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.02%)
PRL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.71%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.46%)
SNGP 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.79%)
TRG 163.10 Decreased By ▼ -5.24 (-3.11%)
UNITY 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.03%)
BR100 4,792 Increased By ▲ 32.39 (0.68%)
BR30 24,679 Increased By ▲ 272.47 (1.12%)
KSE100 44,933 Increased By ▲ 369.83 (0.83%)
KSE30 18,387 Increased By ▲ 126.83 (0.69%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,429
11924hr
Pakistan Cases
841,636
411324hr
Sindh
287,643
Punjab
310,616
Balochistan
22,776
Islamabad
76,696
KPK
121,099
Banks, miners lift Australia shares; tech stocks track Wall Street peers lower

  • Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell as much as 1% to 12,787.44.
Reuters 05 May 2021

Australian shares edged higher on Wednesday, led by heavyweight miners and banks, while losses in tech companies tracking overnight Wall Street losses capped gains.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.2% to 7,080.80 as at 0040 GMT, after slipping as much as 0.2% earlier.

Overnight, Wall Street finished lower as investors dumped heavyweight growth stocks. Blue-chip tech giants dragged the Nasdaq Composite index about 2% lower, its biggest single-day decline in almost six weeks.

Australian tech stocks tracked these losses and fell nearly 2%, with heavyweight buy-now-pay-later firm Afterpay and WiseTech Global dropping 3.6% and 2.5%, respectively.

Banks were the top boosts to the benchmark, advancing as much as 0.7% to hit their highest since February last year.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group jumped as much as 0.8%, after its first-half cash profit more than doubled from last year. It, however, declined about 2% later in the session.

The country's No. 2 lender Westpac Banking Corp was up as much as 0.4%, brushing off a civil proceeding initiated by the Australian corporate watchdog against the bank on allegations of insider trading.

Miners traded 0.2% lower after gaining about 0.4% earlier in the session, with gold miners being the biggest drags after bullion prices fell more than 1% overnight.

Gold miners were down 1.8%, with Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources shedding 1% and 2.8%, respectively.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell as much as 1% to 12,787.44.

The top percentage losers in the benchmark were Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation, down 2.31%, followed by Vista Group International and Mercury NZ, losing about 2% each.

Data showed unemployment rate in the country fell unexpectedly in the March quarter, as the economy created more jobs than forecast.

Australian shares S&P/ASX 200 index Nasdaq Composite Index WiseTech Global WallStreet Afterpay

