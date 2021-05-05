Australia shares set to slide at the open, NZ falls

Australian shares are expected to open lower on Wednesday after Wall Street pulled back from its record trading levels overnight, with blue-chip tech firms dragging the Nasdaq more than 2% lower.

The local share price index futures fell 0.4%, a 58.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

The benchmark ended 0.6% higher on Tuesday.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% to 12,859.07 in early trade.