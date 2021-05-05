ANL 33.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.25%)
ASC 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
ASL 22.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
AVN 83.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.86%)
BOP 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
BYCO 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
DGKC 111.00 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.2%)
EPCL 50.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.29%)
FCCL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
FFL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
HASCOL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
HUBC 78.80 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (6.2%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
JSCL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.3%)
KAPCO 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.6%)
KEL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.06%)
LOTCHEM 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
MLCF 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
PAEL 31.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.42%)
PIBTL 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.61%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.68%)
PPL 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.21%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.93%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.46%)
SNGP 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.79%)
TRG 163.39 Decreased By ▼ -4.95 (-2.94%)
UNITY 35.20 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.15%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.36%)
BR100 4,791 Increased By ▲ 31.57 (0.66%)
BR30 24,681 Increased By ▲ 275.02 (1.13%)
KSE100 44,945 Increased By ▲ 381.8 (0.86%)
KSE30 18,394 Increased By ▲ 133.49 (0.73%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,429
11924hr
Pakistan Cases
841,636
411324hr
Sindh
287,643
Punjab
310,616
Balochistan
22,776
Islamabad
76,696
KPK
121,099
Australia shares set to slide at the open, NZ falls

  • The benchmark ended 0.6% higher on Tuesday.
Reuters 05 May 2021

Australian shares are expected to open lower on Wednesday after Wall Street pulled back from its record trading levels overnight, with blue-chip tech firms dragging the Nasdaq more than 2% lower.

The local share price index futures fell 0.4%, a 58.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

The benchmark ended 0.6% higher on Tuesday.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% to 12,859.07 in early trade.

