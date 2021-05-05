Markets
Australia shares set to slide at the open, NZ falls
- The benchmark ended 0.6% higher on Tuesday.
05 May 2021
Australian shares are expected to open lower on Wednesday after Wall Street pulled back from its record trading levels overnight, with blue-chip tech firms dragging the Nasdaq more than 2% lower.
The local share price index futures fell 0.4%, a 58.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
The benchmark ended 0.6% higher on Tuesday.
Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% to 12,859.07 in early trade.
Australia shares set to slide at the open, NZ falls
