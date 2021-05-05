Shamshad Akhtar appointed as Chairperson PSX Board

Leading economist and former Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Dr. Shamshad Akhtar has been appointed as the Chairperson of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Board of Directors.

“Please be informed that the Board Of Directors of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, at its meeting held on May 04, 2021, has appointed Dr. Shamshad Akhtar as the Chairperson of the Board of the Exchange,” read a PSX statement.

Days ago, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) vide its letter dated April 29, 2021, granted its approval to the appointment of three persons as independent directors on the Board of the Exchange for the term of the Board which commenced on April 19, 2021, the persons include Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, Javed Kureishi and Mohammed Salahuddin Manzoor.

Dr. Shamshad Akhtar has served on various key roles, she has served as the caretaker of Finance Minister of Pakistan. Prior to that, she served as the 14th Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, the first woman to assume this position. She also served as a senior adviser to the then Secretary-General of the United Nations, Ban Ki-moon, and as Vice-President of the World Bank.

In December 2013, Akhtar was selected by the UN Secretary-General[7] as Joined Countries Under-Secretary-General and the 10th Chief Secretary of the Monetary and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).