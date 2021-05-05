Voting begins for PP-84 by-poll in Khushab

Voters began arriving at polling stations to cast their ballots as the by-election for the Punjab Assembly’s constituency PP-84 Khushab began on Wednesday.

The voting began at 8am and will end at 5pm without any break. The seat was left vacant after Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Malik Waris Kallu died due to coronavirus.

Eight candidates are contesting for the seat this year. The candidates include Ali Hussain Khan from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Mohammad Moazzam Sher from PML-N, Ghulam Habib Ahmed from Pakistan Peoples Party, Amjad Raza, Aurangzeb, Imran Haider Khan and Mohammad Ilyas Khan as independent candidates and Hafiz Muhammad Asghar Ali from the recently banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan.

A tough competition is expected between PML-N’s Moazzam Sher and PTI's Ali Hussain Khan.

There are 292,687 registered voters in the constituency out of which 155,104 are male and 137,583 are female voters. A total of 229 polling stations have been set up in the constituency, out of which 14 polling stations have been declared highly sensitive.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has assigned rangers and police outside all the polling stations in the constituency for security purposes.