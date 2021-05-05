ANL 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
ASC 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.75%)
ASL 22.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 84.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
BOP 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
BYCO 9.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 111.35 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.52%)
EPCL 50.98 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.45%)
FCCL 22.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
FFL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
HUBC 78.50 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (5.8%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
JSCL 18.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.08%)
KAPCO 39.15 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.79%)
LOTCHEM 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
MLCF 42.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.97%)
PIBTL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.5%)
POWER 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.55%)
PPL 83.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.15%)
PRL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
SNGP 38.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.02%)
TRG 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.34 (-2.58%)
UNITY 35.22 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.21%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.36%)
BR100 4,795 Increased By ▲ 35.9 (0.75%)
BR30 24,729 Increased By ▲ 322.58 (1.32%)
KSE100 44,942 Increased By ▲ 378.01 (0.85%)
KSE30 18,395 Increased By ▲ 134.35 (0.74%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,429
11924hr
Pakistan Cases
841,636
411324hr
Sindh
287,643
Punjab
310,616
Balochistan
22,776
Islamabad
76,696
KPK
121,099
Business Recorder Logo
May 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Power bills for May, June 2021: Govt to recover FCA

Mushtaq Ghumman Updated 05 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: The government has reportedly decided to recover Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA) from November 2019 to June 2020 in the bills of May and June 2021.

The sources said, section 31(7) of the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power Act Nepra Act) read with the mechanism/formula determined by Nepra in the tariff determinations for Discos for the FY 2017-18 provides that, Nepra may on a monthly basis and

not later than a period of seven days, make adjustments in the approved tariff on account of any variations in the fuel charges and policy guidelines and the Federal Government may issue and notify the tariff so adjusted in the official Gazette

The details of the actual fuel charges etc. for the months of November 2019 to June 2020 were accordingly provided by Central Power Purchasing Agency Guarantee Limited (CPPA-G) to Nepra to make adjustments in the approved tariff of Discos due to variations in the fuel charges.

Nepra notified FCA for Nov-2019 to Jun-20 through decision of August 7, 2020 for passing on to consumers in two months (August & September 2020). The FCA rate in the billing month of Aug-2020 would be Rs 2.4228/kWh (for domestic consumer up to 300 consumption and private agriculture except life-line) and

Rs.1.1711/6Wh (other consumer categories).

The FCA rate in the billing month of Sep-2020 would be Rs.28603/kWh (for domestic consumer up to 300 consumption & private agricultural except life) and Rs.1.0982/kWh other consumer categories). Any delay in charging of FCA would result in cash shortfall of around Rs.17 billion to the power sector.

The ECC of the Cabinet in its decision on March 17, 2021 directed the Power Division to resubmit the proposal after consultation with the Finance Division. Accordingly, a meeting was held in Power Division on April 30, 2021 for consultation.

After detailed discussion, the meeting decided that the ECC may issue guidance/ advise to Nepra to charge the FCA in the months having negative expect FCA i.e. May and June 2021 so that the impact on consumers may be minimized.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FCA nepra Federal Government Cabinet CPPAG Fuel Cost Adjustment

Power bills for May, June 2021: Govt to recover FCA

G7 talks vaccines after pleas to help poor

Pfizer expands production as quarterly earnings surge to $3.5 billion

Taliban could undo Afghan women's advances: US report

US interest rates may have to rise if economy heats up: Yellen

Voting begins for PP-84 by-poll in Khushab

Govt sharpens focus on agri sector

AGP asks FBR to revise duty drawback rates

Oxygen gas, cylinders: Ministry seeks waiver of taxes, duties for another 6 months

Tarin interacts with provinces ahead of budget

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.