Appearance in court: Shehbaz allowed one-time exemption

LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday allowed one time exemption to leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif from appearing before the court and adjourned hearing of a money laundering reference against his family till May 18.

Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz appeared before a duty judge since the regular presiding officer of the relevant trial court had been transferred.

Shehbaz and Hamza had been released on bail by the Lahore High Court in the reference. A counsel for Shehbaz filed a written application seeking one-time exemption from personal appearance in the case. He said Shehbaz had medical complications and his health was vulnerable to Covid-19.

The NAB in its reference accused Shehbaz of being a beneficiary of the assets held in the name of his family members and benamidars, who had no sources to acquire such assets. The reference said Shehbaz and his family failed to justify the sources of funds used for acquisition of assets.

Shehbaz, his son Hamza, daughter Javeria had been indicted in the reference besides other suspects.

