Vote recount in NA-249: Shehbaz, Maryam happy over ECP’s decision

Recorder Report 05 May 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that they were happy to learn that PML-N’s demand for a vote recount in NA-249 has been accepted.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the PML-N president said that the narrow difference in votes of the top contestants necessitated this in the interest of transparency. He said, “Credibility of vote is a sure foundation of democracy.”

Maryam Nawaz also tweeted, “Alhamdolillah we got a recount and we hope to win Insha’Allah but even if we don’t, we will not relent and try all we can till we get our stolen votes and seat back. Will fight tooth and nail for the right of people of NA-249.”

It may be mentioned here that the Election Commission of Pakistan has ordered a vote recount in the NA-249 by-election. The ECP also ordered all parties to reach the Returning Officer’s office in Karachi on May 6 at 9am for the vote recount.

Senator Musadik Malik also congratulated Miftah Ismael and said, “The ECP orders a recount. Many congratulations to all, especially to Miftah.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

