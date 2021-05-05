ANL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.76%)
ASC 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.21%)
ASL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.6%)
AVN 84.44 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.29%)
BOP 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
DGKC 109.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.62%)
EPCL 50.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.52%)
FCCL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.42%)
FFBL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.53%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
HASCOL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.03%)
HUBC 74.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.95%)
HUMNL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5%)
JSCL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.25%)
KAPCO 38.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
KEL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.44%)
MLCF 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.08%)
PAEL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.3%)
PIBTL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
POWER 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.99%)
PPL 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
PRL 22.54 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.32%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.24%)
SNGP 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.06%)
TRG 168.34 Increased By ▲ 12.36 (7.92%)
UNITY 34.46 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (6.69%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (8.76%)
BR100 4,759 Increased By ▲ 74.51 (1.59%)
BR30 24,406 Increased By ▲ 605.37 (2.54%)
KSE100 44,564 Increased By ▲ 487.39 (1.11%)
KSE30 18,260 Increased By ▲ 233.07 (1.29%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,310
16124hr
Pakistan Cases
837,523
337724hr
Sindh
286,521
Punjab
308,529
Balochistan
22,664
Islamabad
76,492
KPK
120,590
Business Recorder Logo
May 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Thousands participate in Youm-e-Ali (RA) procession in Lahore

AFP 05 May 2021

LAHORE: Thousands of Muslim devotees — many not wearing masks — gathered in Lahore for a Youm-e-Ali (RA) procession on Tuesday, fanning fears about the spread of the coronavirus after similar crowds were blamed in neighbouring India for its own surge.

The federal government had issued a notice banning mass gatherings but local negotiations with religious leaders failed.

Religious events staged in India in recent weeks, including the Kumbh Mela attended by millions of pilgrims, have been held responsible for spurring one of the worst crises of the pandemic to date, closely watched by Pakistan with growing anxiety.

“I have attended this procession every year for as long as I can remember,” said Ali Kazmi, 28, who took part in Lahore.

“They try to stop Shia mourning ceremonies and processions using different excuses. It is (coronavirus) today, before that it was the issue of security. It’s all excuses.”

“We reject any restriction imposed on mourning ceremonies. Your local elections can take place, your markets are open, your government meetings are happening,” said Pakistan’s Shia Ulema Council in a statement ahead of the rally.

An official from Lahore’s police department said they attempted to negotiate with clerics and religious leaders over the procession, who refused to back down.

Security however was still provided.

Pakistan is struggling to contain a third wave of infections, with more than 800,000 cases and 18,000 deaths declared.

Only a small fraction of its population has been vaccinated.

Pakistani authorities have largely avoided clamping down on religious activities in recent months.

Private gatherings, shops and restaurants have, however, faced tight restrictions, with the army mobilised to help enforce rules.

The government has also announced a ban on travel between provinces and imposed closures on hotels and tourist spots for more than a week over Eid celebrations, which usually spur the mass movement of people around the country.

Coronavirus Kumbh Mela Ali Kazmi Shia mourning ceremonies Private gatherings

Thousands participate in Youm-e-Ali (RA) procession in Lahore

AGP asks FBR to revise duty drawback rates

Oxygen gas, cylinders: Ministry seeks waiver of taxes, duties for another 6 months

Tarin interacts with provinces ahead of budget

Power bills for May, June 2021: Govt to recover FCA

G7 seeks common front on China in first talks since pandemic

Renewable energy: Banks extend financing of around Rs36bn

ECC to meet today: KE likely to be eyeball to eyeball with PD

Power consumers: 3-phase subsidy mechanism on the cards

Steps to contain Covid spread: SC to hear suo motu case today

NA-249: ECP orders vote recount

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.