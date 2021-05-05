Vegetable markets: DC for monitoring bidding process

FAISALABAD: Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has said that the bidding process in the vegetable markets is being monitored continuously to pass on the benefits of the marked reduction in the prices of vegetables.

He visited vegetable Market GM Abad and inspected the bidding process of vegetables. He visited various sheds and checked the bidding procedure and also checked the record of supply of vegetables and fruits.

He urged the Assistant commissioners to be present during the bidding process in the vegetable markets and ensure that the fruits of reduction in quotas are reaped by the common man. —PR

