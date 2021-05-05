ANL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.76%)
ASC 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.21%)
ASL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.6%)
AVN 84.44 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.29%)
BOP 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
DGKC 109.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.62%)
EPCL 50.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.52%)
FCCL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.42%)
FFBL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.53%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
HASCOL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.03%)
HUBC 74.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.95%)
HUMNL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5%)
JSCL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.25%)
KAPCO 38.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
KEL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.44%)
MLCF 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.08%)
PAEL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.3%)
PIBTL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
POWER 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.99%)
PPL 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
PRL 22.54 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.32%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.24%)
SNGP 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.06%)
TRG 168.34 Increased By ▲ 12.36 (7.92%)
UNITY 34.46 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (6.69%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (8.76%)
BR100 4,759 Increased By ▲ 74.51 (1.59%)
BR30 24,406 Increased By ▲ 605.37 (2.54%)
KSE100 44,564 Increased By ▲ 487.39 (1.11%)
KSE30 18,260 Increased By ▲ 233.07 (1.29%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,310
16124hr
Pakistan Cases
837,523
337724hr
Sindh
286,521
Punjab
308,529
Balochistan
22,664
Islamabad
76,492
KPK
120,590
Business Recorder Logo
May 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: PM’s fervent appeal

Anjum Ibrahim 05 May 2021

“In a landmark statement Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to help protect Islam’s true image.”

“You being facetious?”

“No he actually said it.”

“Where did he say it?”

“Does that matter?”

“Yes of course it does. Now I know he was planning to go to Saudi Arabia so if he is there then it makes sense. OIC is headquartered in Saudi Arabia, and though its Director General is a Turkish national yet Saudi Arabia has a major influence over all the resolutions passed by the entity.”

“Resolutions don’t have too much power of enforcement.”

“Well, TLP called off its destructive rampage with the pledge of a resolution in our assembly…”

“Right, anyway The khan made this statement while briefing the envoys of OIC and his office then issued a press release…with respect to the visit to Saudi Arabia he has timed it as well as his predecessor Nawaz Sharif used to – combining attendance at the Khana-e-Kaaba on 27 Ramadan, when the Quran was revealed to our Prophet peace be upon him, with an official agenda…”

“And as the country’s Prime Minister the Saudis will open the door to the Sacred Chamber to him and his companions where our Prophet peace be upon him is buried – we the common people get to look inside through the three round holes at the Rauza…”

“Hmmm, anyway it is smart of the Prime Minister to combine the two but you know The Khan would hate to be told that he is following the path laid down by Nawaz Sharif…”

“At this point my friend the only path laid out by his predecessors that he is not following is that of his physical fitness…”

“He is not corrupt, he is very well meaning, he is…”

“Yeah, yeah anyway two questions: did all the envoys of all the 57 OIC member countries were at the PM House?”

“Well to start off with there are 56 countries if we take ourselves out…anyway I am not sure because the press release said all members of the OIC with Islamabad based ambassadors…anyway I am sure ambassadors from three countries must have been there – Saudi Arabia, UAE, and do you think Turkey? I mean considering that the Turks and the Saudis have supported different camps in recent times…”

“Not sure really, that’s the thing about press releases you have to make do with only the information that has been imparted…”

“That was deemed appropriate.”

“Yep.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Nawaz Sharif OIC Imran Khan PM house physical fitness

Anjum Ibrahim

PARTLY FACETIOUS: PM’s fervent appeal

AGP asks FBR to revise duty drawback rates

Oxygen gas, cylinders: Ministry seeks waiver of taxes, duties for another 6 months

Tarin interacts with provinces ahead of budget

Power bills for May, June 2021: Govt to recover FCA

G7 seeks common front on China in first talks since pandemic

Renewable energy: Banks extend financing of around Rs36bn

ECC to meet today: KE likely to be eyeball to eyeball with PD

Power consumers: 3-phase subsidy mechanism on the cards

Steps to contain Covid spread: SC to hear suo motu case today

NA-249: ECP orders vote recount

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.