PARTLY FACETIOUS: PM’s fervent appeal

“In a landmark statement Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to help protect Islam’s true image.”

“You being facetious?”

“No he actually said it.”

“Where did he say it?”

“Does that matter?”

“Yes of course it does. Now I know he was planning to go to Saudi Arabia so if he is there then it makes sense. OIC is headquartered in Saudi Arabia, and though its Director General is a Turkish national yet Saudi Arabia has a major influence over all the resolutions passed by the entity.”

“Resolutions don’t have too much power of enforcement.”

“Well, TLP called off its destructive rampage with the pledge of a resolution in our assembly…”

“Right, anyway The khan made this statement while briefing the envoys of OIC and his office then issued a press release…with respect to the visit to Saudi Arabia he has timed it as well as his predecessor Nawaz Sharif used to – combining attendance at the Khana-e-Kaaba on 27 Ramadan, when the Quran was revealed to our Prophet peace be upon him, with an official agenda…”

“And as the country’s Prime Minister the Saudis will open the door to the Sacred Chamber to him and his companions where our Prophet peace be upon him is buried – we the common people get to look inside through the three round holes at the Rauza…”

“Hmmm, anyway it is smart of the Prime Minister to combine the two but you know The Khan would hate to be told that he is following the path laid down by Nawaz Sharif…”

“At this point my friend the only path laid out by his predecessors that he is not following is that of his physical fitness…”

“He is not corrupt, he is very well meaning, he is…”

“Yeah, yeah anyway two questions: did all the envoys of all the 57 OIC member countries were at the PM House?”

“Well to start off with there are 56 countries if we take ourselves out…anyway I am not sure because the press release said all members of the OIC with Islamabad based ambassadors…anyway I am sure ambassadors from three countries must have been there – Saudi Arabia, UAE, and do you think Turkey? I mean considering that the Turks and the Saudis have supported different camps in recent times…”

“Not sure really, that’s the thing about press releases you have to make do with only the information that has been imparted…”

“That was deemed appropriate.”

“Yep.”

