Eidul Fitr holidays: NCOC forms monitoring teams

Recorder Report 05 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in a bid to contain the spread of the Covid-19 and ensure implementation of the coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during Eidul Fitar holidays from May 8-16, has decided to form monitoring teams at the federal, provincial, and the district levels.

The NCOC meeting, which was held here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Asad Umar and co-chaired by National Coordinator Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan and also attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, reviewed and discussed the present Covid-19 situation and measures to contain it.

The forum decided that during this period, all businesses and shops will remain closed with few exceptions such as food outlets, grocery stores, pharmacies, petrol pumps, and bakeries etc.

The NCOC has decided that the there would be a complete ban on tourism for both locals and outsiders.

“All tourist resorts, formal and informal picnic spots, public parks, shopping malls; all hotels and restaurants in/around tourist/picnic spots to remain closed,” it said.

“Travel nodes leading to tourist spots [will also remain] closed; focus on [the areas of] Murree, Galiyat, Swat-Kalam, Sea View/beaches and the Northern Areas [will remain],” stated the statement.

Meanwhile, Chiarman NCOC Asad Umar in a tweet has said that a significant improvement in the implementation of coronavirus SOPs compliance since the stronger enforcement measures including military deployment took place across the country.

The minister pointed out that national average compliance has doubled from 34 percent on April 25 to 68 percent on May 3.

“Significant improvement seen in SOP compliance since the stronger enforcement measures including military deployment took place. National average compliance has doubled from 34 percent on April 25 to 68 percent on May 3,” Umar Tweeted.

The minister also stressed the need to sustain and build on this compliance level especially till Eid.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

