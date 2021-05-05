World IPR Day: Amir Paracha CEO, Unilever Pakistan

TEXT: Unilever has partnered with Pakistan Customs in curbing imports of toiletries and face creams containing substandard and hazardous ingredients. The imports of such counterfeits compromise the integrity of reputed brand names, besides cheating public at large. Our joint overtures at Customs IPR Enforcement have minimized the import of counterfeit toiletries and face-care products in Pakistan, besides circumventing the import of counterfeit packaging material for domestic counterfeit production.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021