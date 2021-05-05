Admiral Karamat Rehman laid to rest

ISLAMABAD: Former chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karamat Rehman Niazi was laid to rest in Islamabad. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi beside former Naval chiefs, retired and serving tri-services officials and civilians participated in the late Admiral's funeral prayers.

The Admiral had an illustrious Naval career spanning over four decades. He has the unique honour of being the first Commanding Officer of Pakistan's first Submarine GHAZI, remained pioneer Commander of Submarines Squadron and Director of Submarine Operations.

The Admiral was one of the valiant war veterans who saw action in both 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pak wars.-PR

