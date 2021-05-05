PSP demands re-election in NA-249

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) on Tuesday filed a petition with the Election Commission of Pakistan for re-polling in NA-249 elections.

Party vice chairman Advocate Syed Hafeezuddin while talking to the media outside the ECP office, said the PSP had submitted evidences of blatant rigging in NA-249 to the ECP and requested for re-polling.

He said in NA-249, the public mandate has been robbed through bullying and rigging. The country needs electoral reforms. “We have been demanding electoral reforms in the country for the last five years, but the political parties in the parliament are not working on electoral reforms to pave the way for them to come to power through rigging”, he added.

