Anjuman-e-Tajran Faisalabad rejects Eid holidays

FAISALABAD: Anjuman-e-Tajran city Faisalabad president while totally rejecting NCOC’s announcement with reference to Eidul Fitr holidays from May 10th-15th, stated that shutting down the country for nine consecutive days is unacceptable as it would create a lot of problems for the economy and the business community, particularly the exporters who will not be able to dispatch their shipments abroad due to complete closure of banks, ports, customs and all other departments during excessive holidays.

In a statement issued, Shahid Sikka said, “As Eid ul Fitr is likely to be observed in Pakistan either on 13th or 14th May, the decision to announce holidays from 10th to 15th May is not making any sense, hence, it must be reviewed to save the economy and businesses from suffering grave losses due to prolonged inactivity period of nine consecutive days starting from Saturday, May 8th, to Sunday, May 16th.”

khawaja Shahid Razzaq Sikka was of the view that the Business & Industrial Community of Faisalabad has already suffered losses due to limited business hours imposed to contain further spread of Covid-19 pandemic whereas the suspension of banking services and port operations for nine consecutive days would further multiply the losses for trade, industry, businesses and the economy.

Keeping in view the depressed performance of almost all the sectors of the economy particularly the dwindling exports, the government will have to make sure that the wheels of industry keep on spinning without any interruption while the ports along with banks and other necessary departments must also remain completely operational for maximum possible period before the Eid festival.—PR

