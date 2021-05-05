Make Islamiat, Holy Quran as prerequisite for schools: JI

KARACHI: Jamaat e Islami (JI) Karachi on Tuesday demanded of the Sindh government to make Islamiat and Holy Quran as a prerequisite for the schools in line with the 1973 Constitution. MMA’s legislator, Syed Abdul Rashid has already submitted a resolution in the Sindh Assembly to have the PPP government bring in the Quranic teachings to the public and private sectors schools as a prerequisite to the curriculum. “The Sindh government has deviated from the Constitution by avoiding legislation for induction of the Quranic teachings as compulsory part of the studies (in schools),” Chief of JI Karachi, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said. The federal government, the three other provinces, Azad Kashmir as well as Gilgit-Baltistan have already legislated to bring about the academic learning change with Islamic teachings, he said.

