ANL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.76%)
ASC 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.21%)
ASL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.6%)
AVN 84.44 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.29%)
BOP 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
DGKC 109.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.62%)
EPCL 50.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.52%)
FCCL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.42%)
FFBL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.53%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
HASCOL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.03%)
HUBC 74.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.95%)
HUMNL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5%)
JSCL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.25%)
KAPCO 38.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
KEL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.44%)
MLCF 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.08%)
PAEL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.3%)
PIBTL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
POWER 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.99%)
PPL 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
PRL 22.54 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.32%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.24%)
SNGP 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.06%)
TRG 168.34 Increased By ▲ 12.36 (7.92%)
UNITY 34.46 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (6.69%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (8.76%)
BR100 4,759 Increased By ▲ 74.51 (1.59%)
BR30 24,406 Increased By ▲ 605.37 (2.54%)
KSE100 44,564 Increased By ▲ 487.39 (1.11%)
KSE30 18,260 Increased By ▲ 233.07 (1.29%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,310
16124hr
Pakistan Cases
837,523
337724hr
Sindh
286,521
Punjab
308,529
Balochistan
22,664
Islamabad
76,492
KPK
120,590
Business Recorder Logo
May 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CCP decides to initiate proceedings against dairy company

Sohail Sarfraz 05 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has decided to initiate proceedings against a dairy company for committing deceptive marketing practices by providing false and misleading information to the consumers about milk products to the general public.

According to the inquiry report of the CCP, M/s Parents Pakistan (SMC-Private) Limited (the “Complainant”), filed a complaint against the dairy company with the CCP (the “Commission”) for alleged violation of section 10 of the Competition Act, 2010 (the “Act”), about deceptive marketing practices.

It has been alleged in the complaint that the company has distributed information in the form of its product packaging, labeling, television commercials, advertisements, and statements made by it on its official website and social media platforms in respect of three of its products, which are not backed by reliable scientific data and is misleading consumers into believing that the product is milk and, as such, constitutes deceptive marketing. After attaining the preliminary facts, the Competent Authority initiated an enquiry in accordance with subsection (2) of Section 37 of the Act by appointing Enquiry Committee to conclude the enquiry.

The Enquiry Committee was directed to conduct the enquiry on the issues raised in the complaint and to submit the enquiry report by giving its findings and recommendations. The CCP concluded that as regards the effect of anti-competitive behaviour spilling over territorial limits of other provinces is concerned, the packaging and other promotional materials of the company was circulated via nationwide TV Commercials and Facebook page.

Hence the scope of the TVC and Facebook was not restricted to a particular area or province, in fact, it is available to ordinary consumers around the country.

The advertisement by the company has a nationwide effect because the ordinary consumers can excess the TVC’s via Television and Facebook page.

Therefore, keeping in view the overall marketing campaign of the Respondent regarding the products along with the technicality of the issue concerning the various categories of milk and dairy based/milk products, the Enquiry Committee is of the view that the general public has been misled by the company believing that this product is milk.

Additionally, the company has also portrayed these products to be a better alternative of milk without a reasonable basis as the deliberation on efficacy and necessity of these products compared to natural/regular/loose milk is still being studied and under debate. Whereas till a final opinion is endorsed by all relevant expert national and international organisations, to make any such claims which imply the superiority of these formulae over milk for a child’s health appears to be unsubstantiated and hence, false and misleading.

As a result, the Respondent has been found involved in distribution of false and misleading information to the consumers that lacks reasonable basis related to character, method of production, properties and quality of goods which, prima facie, constitutes violation of section 10 (1) in general and section 10 (2) (b) in particular.

Furthermore, the Respondent is also found involved in false and misleading comparison of goods in the process of advertising in, prima facie, violation of section 10(I) in general and section 10(2)(c) in particular.

In conclusion, deceptive marketing practices as discussed in this enquiry report have a direct impact on the public at large as well as the principles of fair competition.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Competition Commission of Pakistan CCP proceedings against dairy company SMC Private section 10 of the Competition Act, 2010

CCP decides to initiate proceedings against dairy company

AGP asks FBR to revise duty drawback rates

Oxygen gas, cylinders: Ministry seeks waiver of taxes, duties for another 6 months

Tarin interacts with provinces ahead of budget

Power bills for May, June 2021: Govt to recover FCA

G7 seeks common front on China in first talks since pandemic

Renewable energy: Banks extend financing of around Rs36bn

ECC to meet today: KE likely to be eyeball to eyeball with PD

Power consumers: 3-phase subsidy mechanism on the cards

Steps to contain Covid spread: SC to hear suo motu case today

NA-249: ECP orders vote recount

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.