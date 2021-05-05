Swat Motorway Phase-II, other projects: Efforts underway to perform ground-breaking

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Tuesday said that efforts were underway to perform the ground breaking of Swat Motorway Phase-II, Dental College, Agriculture University Swat and other projects of public welfare in district Swat.

He was talking to a representative delegation of High Court Bar Association Mingora Bench who called on him here at Chief Minister’s House on Tuesday. MPA Fazal Hakeem was also present on the occasion.

The chief minister made it clear that land acquisition for Swat Motorway Phase-II project was in progress whereas concerned authorities had already been directed to finalize all the arrangements and pre-requisites in order to lay foundation stone of Swat University of Agriculture by the June this year.

He said that regular monthly meetings were being held to review the developmental progress and redressal of public issues in all the regions. Work is in full swing on the upgradation of educational institutes, revamping basic and rural health centres and upgrading District Headquarter Hospitals with the aim to ensure provision of state of the art health care facilities to people.

The Chief Minister said that his government firmly believes in uniform development of all the areas of the province adding that work on various developmental projects in the different districts is in progress; these projects on completion will bring a positive change in the province and prove to be a milestone towards prompt redressal of public issues.

“Ultimate goal of the government is to ensure provision of basic amenities of life to people and resolving their problems at their door steps for which all the available resources are being utilized”, he said and added that despite difficult financial situation due to COVID-19, the government did not compromise on its development agenda and completed various projects of public welfare as the first priority during the period.

He said that incumbent provincial government was working to boost each and every sector of the society adding that uniform development of entire province has been the priority of his government for the very first day of its inception.

The Chief Minister said that a workable developmental strategy has been devised keeping in view the demands and issues of the different regions of the province.

The chief minister on the occasion handed over a cheque of grant-in-aid to High Court Bar Association.

