IU to conduct defence of research theses

KARACHI: The defence of the research dissertation of Anila Devi, PhD Scholar, Faculty of Business Administration, Iqra University will be held on Thursday at 12 noon at ORIC Iqra University Main Campus, in which the teachers, scholars and students of relevant subjects will participate.

Anila Devi completed her research paper under the supervision of Prof Ayub Mehar while her dissertation has already been approved by the international experts in accordance with HEC rules.

Meanwhile, the public defence of Iqra University Phd Scholar Muhammad Muzammil Ghayas will also be held on Thursday. Muzammil Ghayas completed his research paper under the supervision of Dr Rubina Jabeen and his dissertation has already been approved by international experts in accordance with HEC rules.

While, the defence of the research paper of Naveed Anwar PhD Scholar, Faculty of Business Administration, Iqra University will be held online on Saturday, May 08 at 11 am at ORIC Iqra University Main Campus. Naveed Anwar completed his research paper under the supervision of Dr Muhammad Zaki Rashidi. Naveed Anwar’s dissertation has already been approved by international experts in accordance with HEC rules.

