Banks to remain open on Saturday

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced that all branches of banks/MFBs will open on May 8, 2021 to facilitate the customers. According to SBP, in the wake of forthcoming Eid-ul-Fitr holidays from 10th to 15th May, 2021 and to cater the banking needs of public at large, it has been decided that all branches of banks/MFBs shall remain open on May 8, 2021 (Saturday) from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (without break).

