ANL 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
ASC 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
ASL 22.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 84.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
BOP 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
BYCO 9.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 111.35 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.52%)
EPCL 50.98 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.45%)
FCCL 22.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
FFBL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.55%)
FFL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
HUBC 78.50 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (5.8%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
JSCL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.3%)
KAPCO 39.15 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.79%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
MLCF 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
PAEL 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.97%)
PIBTL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.5%)
POWER 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.55%)
PPL 83.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.15%)
PRL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.92%)
SNGP 38.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.02%)
TRG 165.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-1.69%)
UNITY 35.28 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.38%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.36%)
BR100 4,798 Increased By ▲ 38.36 (0.81%)
BR30 24,763 Increased By ▲ 356.23 (1.46%)
KSE100 44,966 Increased By ▲ 402.16 (0.9%)
KSE30 18,413 Increased By ▲ 152.35 (0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,429
11924hr
Pakistan Cases
841,636
411324hr
Sindh
287,643
Punjab
310,616
Balochistan
22,776
Islamabad
76,696
KPK
121,099
Business Recorder Logo
May 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Listed banks’ profit up 31pc

Recorder Report Updated 05 May 2021

KARACHI: The profit of listed banks in Pakistan has increased by 31 percent or Rs15.2 billion on year-on-year basis during the first quarter of 2021 to reach Rs64.4 billion.

The profit is up by 32 percent on quarter-on-quarter basis during this period.

Aided by a strong deposit growth of 18 percent on YoY, Net Interest Income (NII) recorded an increase of 7 percent YoY (or Rs11.4 billion) despite a sharp decline in interest rates, an analyst at Topline Securities said. However, NII reported a decline of 2 percent on QoQ as re-pricing of assets reach its completion.

Non-Interest Income too reported improvement of 14 percent on YoY (or Rs7.1 billion) led by higher dividend income (up 59 percent on YoY), forex income (up 21 percent on YoY) and fee income (up 13 percent on YoY). The same also increased by 10 percent on QoQ on the back of higher capital gains on government securities.

The provision charge during the quarter declined by 59 percent on YoY (or Rs9.9 billion) and 74 percent on QoQ as banks had booked General Provisions in the first quarter of 2020 in light of COVID-19 outbreak.

In absolute terms, the highest quarterly profit was earned by HBL (Rs8.6 billion), followed by NBP (Rs7.8 billion), UBL (Rs7.6 billion), MCB (Rs7.1 billion) and MEBL (Rs6.1 billion). In terms of profit growth, the highest increases were seen in HBL (up 108 percent), HMB (up 103 percent), SNBL (up 92 percent), NBP (up 90 percent) and BAHL (up 64 percent). “This review of profit of listed banks in Pakistan for the first quarter of 2021 includes a sample of 18 listed banks (out of a total of 20 listed banks), representing 99 percent of the banking sector’s capitalization at the PSX,” said the analyst.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

HBL NBP MCB banks in Pakistan

Listed banks’ profit up 31pc

G7 talks vaccines after pleas to help poor

Pfizer expands production as quarterly earnings surge to $3.5 billion

Taliban could undo Afghan women's advances: US report

US interest rates may have to rise if economy heats up: Yellen

Voting begins for PP-84 by-poll in Khushab

Govt sharpens focus on agri sector

AGP asks FBR to revise duty drawback rates

Oxygen gas, cylinders: Ministry seeks waiver of taxes, duties for another 6 months

Tarin interacts with provinces ahead of budget

Power bills for May, June 2021: Govt to recover FCA

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.