ANL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.5%)
ASC 13.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 22.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
AVN 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.35%)
BOP 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.92%)
BYCO 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
DGKC 111.00 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.2%)
EPCL 50.85 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.19%)
FCCL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.75%)
FFBL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.74%)
FFL 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
HASCOL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
HUBC 78.40 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (5.66%)
HUMNL 5.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 18.58 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.09%)
KAPCO 39.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (3.39%)
KEL 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
MLCF 42.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
PAEL 31.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.55%)
PIBTL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.5%)
POWER 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.55%)
PPL 83.50 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.45%)
PRL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.15%)
PTC 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.88%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.46%)
SNGP 38.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.66%)
TRG 165.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-1.87%)
UNITY 35.26 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.32%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.36%)
BR100 4,793 Increased By ▲ 33.67 (0.71%)
BR30 24,732 Increased By ▲ 325.62 (1.33%)
KSE100 44,940 Increased By ▲ 376.79 (0.85%)
KSE30 18,405 Increased By ▲ 144.51 (0.79%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,429
11924hr
Pakistan Cases
841,636
411324hr
Sindh
287,643
Punjab
310,616
Balochistan
22,776
Islamabad
76,696
KPK
121,099
Business Recorder Logo
May 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce after 27 years

AFP Updated 05 May 2021

WASHINGTON: Billionaire philanthropists Bill and Melinda Gates have announced they are divorcing after 27 years of marriage, raising questions over how they will split their fortune and the direction of one of the world's most powerful charity organizations.

The couple, with a joint fortune estimated at $130 billion, have channeled billions into charitable work around the globe via their hugely influential Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

They said they would continue their joint work on the foundation, which funds programs in global health, gender equality, education and other causes. "After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," they said in a joint statement, posted on each of their official Twitter accounts on Monday.

"Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives," they wrote. "We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives."

Bill Gates divorce Melinda Gates

Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce after 27 years

G7 talks vaccines after pleas to help poor

Pfizer expands production as quarterly earnings surge to $3.5 billion

Taliban could undo Afghan women's advances: US report

US interest rates may have to rise if economy heats up: Yellen

Voting begins for PP-84 by-poll in Khushab

Govt sharpens focus on agri sector

AGP asks FBR to revise duty drawback rates

Oxygen gas, cylinders: Ministry seeks waiver of taxes, duties for another 6 months

Tarin interacts with provinces ahead of budget

Power bills for May, June 2021: Govt to recover FCA

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.