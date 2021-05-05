Jubilee Life, Charter for Compassion establish 25 libraries in Karachi

KARACHI: Jubilee Life Insurance has collaborated with Charter for Compassion Pakistan, a not-for-profit in the development sector, for the initiative of Collaborative Libraries Project (CLP). Today marks the completion of this project, under which they have established 25 libraries across different schools located in the underserved areas of Karachi.

The Collaborative Libraries Project (CLP) is part of the Compassionate Karachi (CK) movement which is a broader initiative with the vision of promoting quality education for all.

