KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Tuesday (May 4, 2021).

======================================================================================================== MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ======================================================================================================== As on: 4-05-2021 ======================================================================================================== Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ======================================================================================================== Azee Sec. Fikree's (SMC) Fauji Bin Qasim 101,000 25.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 101,000 25.10 Azee Sec. Market 786 Ghani Global Glass 65,000 15.25 Market 786 Azee Sec. Ghani Global Glass 65,000 14.85 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 130,000 15.05 Adeel & Nadeem Sec. Sherman Sec. Pak Suzuki 6,800 248.92 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,800 248.92 MRA Sec. Venus Securities Pakistan Stock Exch 1,732,953 0.05 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,732,953 0.05 Khawaja Securities BMA Capital Saritow Spinning 1,200,000 25.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,200,000 25.00 ASDA Sec. Fortune Sec. Service Global Footw 30,000 57.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 57.20 D.J.M. Sec. Khadim Ali S. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 20,000 162.50 Bukhari Sec. Khadim Ali S. D.J.M. Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 20,000 163.00 Bukhari Sec. Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,000 162.75 Equity Master Sec. Aba Ali H. Sec. Waves Singer 500,000 19.72 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 19.72 ======================================================================================================== Total Turnover 3,740,753 ========================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021