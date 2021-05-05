KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (May 4, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 259,976,082 147,311,009 11,799,397,454 5,936,488,809 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 782,942,627 (820,314,278) (37,371,651) Local Individuals 10,717,661,329 (10,582,474,859) 135,186,470 Local Corporates 4,307,273,364 (4,405,088,183) (97,814,819) ===============================================================================

