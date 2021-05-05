Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on ...
05 May 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (May 4, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
259,976,082 147,311,009 11,799,397,454 5,936,488,809
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 782,942,627 (820,314,278) (37,371,651)
Local Individuals 10,717,661,329 (10,582,474,859) 135,186,470
Local Corporates 4,307,273,364 (4,405,088,183) (97,814,819)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.