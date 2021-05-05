KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (May 4, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,752.79 High: 4,756.87 Low: 4,707.15 Net Change: (+) 67.26 Volume ('000): 203,551 Value ('000): 9,408,037 Makt Cap 1,331,145,195,413 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,896.90 NET CH. (+) 63.30 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,804.68 NET CH. (+) 79.62 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,218.37 NET CH. (+) 24.65 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,795.20 NET CH. (+) 18.59 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,894.53 NET CH. (+) 163.83 ------------------------------------ As on: 04-May-2021 ====================================

