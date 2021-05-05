Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (May 4, 2021). ==================================== BR...
05 May 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (May 4, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,752.79
High: 4,756.87
Low: 4,707.15
Net Change: (+) 67.26
Volume ('000): 203,551
Value ('000): 9,408,037
Makt Cap 1,331,145,195,413
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,896.90
NET CH. (+) 63.30
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,804.68
NET CH. (+) 79.62
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,218.37
NET CH. (+) 24.65
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,795.20
NET CH. (+) 18.59
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,894.53
NET CH. (+) 163.83
------------------------------------
As on: 04-May-2021
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.