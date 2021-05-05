KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.

============================================================================================== Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Right Despatched/ Credit on ============================================================================================== Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited 31.12.2020 250% Final Cash Dividend 30.04.2021 The Bank of Khyber 31.12.2020 5% Bonus Shares 29.04.2021 Pakistan Petroleum Limited & Convertible Preference Shares 30.06.2021 15% Interim Cash Dividend 03.05.2021 ==============================================================================================

