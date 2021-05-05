Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
05 May 2021
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Right Despatched/
Credit on
==============================================================================================
Abbott Laboratories
(Pakistan) Limited 31.12.2020 250% Final Cash Dividend 30.04.2021
The Bank of Khyber 31.12.2020 5% Bonus Shares 29.04.2021
Pakistan Petroleum
Limited & Convertible
Preference Shares 30.06.2021 15% Interim Cash Dividend 03.05.2021
==============================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.