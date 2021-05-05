ANL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.76%)
Last date of renunciation/payment

KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment....
Recorder Report 05 May 2021

KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment.

==================================================================================================
Company                       Trading in        Last Date of      Last Date for           Premium/
                             L/Right w.e.f.       Trading          Payment/Ren.           Discount
==================================================================================================
Flying Cement
Company Limited               05-04-2021         27-04-2021        04-05-2021                   /-
Mughal Iron & Steel           25-03-2021         16-04-2021        23-04-2021        Prem. 58.00/-
Sana Industries Limited       06-04-2021         28-04-2021        05-05-2021        Prem. 40.00/-
Waves Singer
Pakistan Limited              06-05-2021         28-05-2021        04-06-2021         Prem. 5.00/-
==================================================================================================

