KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
===================================================================================================
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
===================================================================================================
Clover Pakistan Limited # 29-04-2021 05-05-2021 05-05-2021
Amreli Steels Limited # 27-04-2021 06-05-2021 06-05-2021
Roshan Packages Limited # 30-04-2021 06-05-2021 06-05-2021
Dolmen City REIT 01-05-2021 07-05-2021 3.3% (iii) 29-04-2021
Burshane LPG (Pakistan)
Limited 01-05-2021 07-05-2021 NIL 07-05-2021
Highnoon Laboratories
Limited 26-04-2021 08-05-2021 150% (F), 22-04-2021 27-04-2021
10% B
Mari Petroleum Company
Limited 03-05-2021 09-05-2021 600% (ii) 29-04-2021
Murree Brewery Company
Limited 04-05-2021 10-05-2021 50% (iii) 30-04-2021
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Limited 04-05-2021 10-05-2021 1500% (i) 30-04-2021
Dandot Cement Company
Limited # 04-05-2021 11-05-2021 11-05-2021
Ravi Textile Mills Limited # 05-05-2021 11-05-2021 11-05-2021
Bestway Cement Limited 07-05-2021 13-05-2021 40% (iii) 05-05-2021
Allied Bank Limited 07-05-2021 13-05-2021 20% (i) 05-05-2021
Ghani Glass Limited 10-05-2021 17-05-2021 20% (ii) 05-05-2021
===================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Right issue at Premium of Rs.10/- per Ordinary share *
Preference Right Shares ***
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.