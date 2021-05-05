KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

=================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price =================================================================================================== Clover Pakistan Limited # 29-04-2021 05-05-2021 05-05-2021 Amreli Steels Limited # 27-04-2021 06-05-2021 06-05-2021 Roshan Packages Limited # 30-04-2021 06-05-2021 06-05-2021 Dolmen City REIT 01-05-2021 07-05-2021 3.3% (iii) 29-04-2021 Burshane LPG (Pakistan) Limited 01-05-2021 07-05-2021 NIL 07-05-2021 Highnoon Laboratories Limited 26-04-2021 08-05-2021 150% (F), 22-04-2021 27-04-2021 10% B Mari Petroleum Company Limited 03-05-2021 09-05-2021 600% (ii) 29-04-2021 Murree Brewery Company Limited 04-05-2021 10-05-2021 50% (iii) 30-04-2021 Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited 04-05-2021 10-05-2021 1500% (i) 30-04-2021 Dandot Cement Company Limited # 04-05-2021 11-05-2021 11-05-2021 Ravi Textile Mills Limited # 05-05-2021 11-05-2021 11-05-2021 Bestway Cement Limited 07-05-2021 13-05-2021 40% (iii) 05-05-2021 Allied Bank Limited 07-05-2021 13-05-2021 20% (i) 05-05-2021 Ghani Glass Limited 10-05-2021 17-05-2021 20% (ii) 05-05-2021 ===================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at Premium of Rs.10/- per Ordinary share *

Preference Right Shares ***

