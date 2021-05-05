ANL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.76%)
May 05, 2021
Pakistan

GIS mapping scheme for protection of forests: Forest Minister

  • Nasir Shah said this while presiding over an important meeting of the Forest Department on GIS mapping of forests, said a statement.
APP Updated 05 May 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Provincial Minister for Forests Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Tuesday said that Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping is an important scheme for the protection of forests and added that objections of planning department on should be removed so as to complete the scheme.

Nasir Shah said this while presiding over an important meeting of the Forest Department on GIS mapping of forests, said a statement.

He said that apex court has also issued orders for GIS mapping and demarcation of forests.

In this regard, the objections of the planning department should be removed.

Nasir Shah said that monitoring of Katcha area forest land, besides PUCCA areas and mangrove forests, was not humanly possible and the use of technology was essential.

He said that GIS mapping scheme of forests is also included in the annual development program and the objections of the planning department should be removed by holding meetings with the planning department.

