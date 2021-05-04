Honda launches N7X concept as successor to BR-V

When car enthusiasts waited for a next-generation Honda BR-V’s international debut in Indonesia, the Japanese automaker surprised everyone with a new N7X concept as the successor to the current generation BR-V that debuted in 2015.

Abbreviation of ‘New 7-seater eXcitement,’ the N7X is radically different from the previous BR-V model, as it looks more inclined towards the new Odyssey facelift.

Designed by Honda R&D Asia Pacific, the near-production N7X has sleek headlamps sporting L-shaped DRLs complemented by a large chrome bar placed above the horizontally slatted grille. The sculpted bumper features LED positioning lights near the fog lamp housings, giving a sleek touch to its design.

The N7X concept looks cleaner on the sides after doing away with fussy lines while the kinked window line of the BR-V has also been smoothened out. Though the rear quarter glass behind the C-pillars is still similar to that of the current BR-V.

Rear-end is fitted with slim taillights very much similar to those of the latest generation Honda City. The tailgate looks more elegant without unnecessary creases or chromic highlights, while the license plate holder has also been placed quite lower than that of the current BR-V.

Although Honda hasn’t released any interior images of the N7X concept, we know from the teaser video that the car’s dashboard features a cleaner design without angular shapes and a touchscreen head unit that appears integrated into the dash.

There are rectangular air vents towards the corners along with a new steering wheel, HVAC controls, and a raised center console that accommodates the gear lever.

There is no information as to what options the BR-V’s successor car will offer. The current BR-V is, however, powered by a 1.5L engine which comes paired to either 6-speed manual or CVT gearbox options. Hopefully, something better will come with the N7X.