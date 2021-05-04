ANL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.76%)
ASC 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.21%)
ASL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.6%)
AVN 84.44 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.29%)
BOP 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
DGKC 109.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.62%)
EPCL 50.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.52%)
FCCL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.42%)
FFBL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.53%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
HASCOL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.03%)
HUBC 74.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.95%)
HUMNL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5%)
JSCL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.25%)
KAPCO 38.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
KEL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.44%)
MLCF 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.08%)
PAEL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.3%)
PIBTL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
POWER 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.99%)
PPL 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
PRL 22.54 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.32%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.24%)
SNGP 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.06%)
TRG 168.34 Increased By ▲ 12.36 (7.92%)
UNITY 34.46 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (6.69%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (8.76%)
BR100 4,759 Increased By ▲ 74.51 (1.59%)
BR30 24,406 Increased By ▲ 605.37 (2.54%)
KSE100 44,564 Increased By ▲ 487.39 (1.11%)
KSE30 18,260 Increased By ▲ 233.07 (1.29%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,310
16124hr
Pakistan Cases
837,523
337724hr
Sindh
286,521
Punjab
308,529
Balochistan
22,664
Islamabad
76,492
KPK
120,590
Business Recorder Logo
May 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Honda launches N7X concept as successor to BR-V

  • The Japanese automaker has surprised everyone with a new N7X concept as the successor to the current generation BR-V that debuted in 2015.
  • Abbreviation of ‘New 7-seater eXcitement,’ the N7X is radically different from the previous BR-V model; looks inspired by the new Odyssey facelift.
Syed Ahmed Updated 04 May 2021

When car enthusiasts waited for a next-generation Honda BR-V’s international debut in Indonesia, the Japanese automaker surprised everyone with a new N7X concept as the successor to the current generation BR-V that debuted in 2015.

Abbreviation of ‘New 7-seater eXcitement,’ the N7X is radically different from the previous BR-V model, as it looks more inclined towards the new Odyssey facelift.

Designed by Honda R&D Asia Pacific, the near-production N7X has sleek headlamps sporting L-shaped DRLs complemented by a large chrome bar placed above the horizontally slatted grille. The sculpted bumper features LED positioning lights near the fog lamp housings, giving a sleek touch to its design.

The N7X concept looks cleaner on the sides after doing away with fussy lines while the kinked window line of the BR-V has also been smoothened out. Though the rear quarter glass behind the C-pillars is still similar to that of the current BR-V.

Rear-end is fitted with slim taillights very much similar to those of the latest generation Honda City. The tailgate looks more elegant without unnecessary creases or chromic highlights, while the license plate holder has also been placed quite lower than that of the current BR-V.

Although Honda hasn’t released any interior images of the N7X concept, we know from the teaser video that the car’s dashboard features a cleaner design without angular shapes and a touchscreen head unit that appears integrated into the dash.

There are rectangular air vents towards the corners along with a new steering wheel, HVAC controls, and a raised center console that accommodates the gear lever.

There is no information as to what options the BR-V’s successor car will offer. The current BR-V is, however, powered by a 1.5L engine which comes paired to either 6-speed manual or CVT gearbox options. Hopefully, something better will come with the N7X.

honda br v 2021 Honda N7X Honda n7x features n7x images honda n7x launch

Honda launches N7X concept as successor to BR-V

COVID-19: Pakistan’s national average SOP compliance doubles from 34% on 25th April to 68% on 3rd May after military’s deployment, other measures

Muslim nations should work collectively to counter rising wave of Islamophobia, PM Khan tells OIC

Pakistan reports less than 4000 COVID-19 cases since April 5

Revered Italian priest dies of COVID-19 in Lahore, having served Pakistan for 6 decades

India Covid cases soar past 20 million: official data

G7 pushes solidarity to tackle global threats

Economic downturn fueling Argentine crypto craze

Armed person shot trying to enter CIA headquarters

Global partnership need of the hour to defeat COVID pandemic, says Akram

Pentagon downplays newest Afghanistan clashes

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters